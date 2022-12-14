EPA finishes removing 30,000 tons of contaminated debris at Charlestown Mall site

FRANKFORT, N.Y. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has cleaned up the former Charlestown Mall site on the Utica-Frankfort line, removing nearly 30,000 tons of debris where the building sat on Turner Street.
A massive fire destroyed the structure in August 2020 and the remnants, which were contaminated with asbestos, remained there until demolition started in June 2022. Because of the hazardous waste, the EPA was brought in to help with cleanup.
The rest of the structure was torn down completely by mid-July and the EPA says all cleanup processes are now complete.
The property is now eligible for the EPA’s Superfund Redevelopment Program, which helps communities repurpose sites after cleanup is finished. Through the program, the EPA works with local stakeholders to assess potential future uses of the site and possibly find prospective buyers.
Three parcels totaling about 11 acres are available for reuse.