Erin's Light provides hope for those struggling with addiction recovery

UTICA, N.Y. – The Center for Family Life and Recovery (CFLR) and members of the Utica Police Department traveled around Utica Tuesday to spread “Erin’s Light” while delivering care packages to those struggling with homelessness and addiction recovery.
Erin’s Light is an initiative that encourages family members, friends and others to reach out to those dealing with drug addiction to provide support and let them know there’s always hope for recovery.
“My hope is to touch another human being who is either suffering, actively, from addiction or people in recovery, to make them smile every day and know that they're loved and worthy of everything that everyone else is,” said Katie Burns, recovery coordinator at CFLR.
Bags filled with toiletries, blankets, socks, hats and other items were distributed at various places Tuesday, including the Utica Rescue Mission, Evelyn’s House and Rutger Men’s House.
Members of CFLR team up with police to do this four times each year. The next outreach day will take place in Rome, but the date has not yet been set.