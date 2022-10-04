Excelsior Challenge is back

When there’s a life-threatening emergency some of the only people running to help are Police Officers. Nearly 150 law enforcement professionals gathered at the New York State Preparedness Center in Oriskany to participate in the Excelsior Challenge. Its training exercises that put officers in real life scenarios, so if a situation does occur police will be ready. Utica Police Officer Jordan Dodge and his bomb detecting dog Brophy will be leaving with some new information.
"I’m going to learn something new that’s going to benefit us, the department, and this K9 here. There’s not a doubt in my mind that I’m going to learn something new that I didn’t know, and that we’re going to be applying it to our everyday work."
The exercises include work with K9’s, Bomb Squads, and Tactical teams, and some of these officers are learning how to operate Unmanned Aerial Systems or drones. Police are not only being introduced to the latest and greatest in robotics technology, they’re also being introduced to technology that can be used in their everyday jobs. Ann Virts is a Robotics Researcher at the National Institute of Standards and Technology. They’re testing a new technology called Exoskeletons on police officers. They’re devices you can wear that take stress off your body.
"I think we’re at the infancy, but I do see within the next 5 years I would hope to see that the integration with their tact gear and exoskeleton, so you know the exoskeleton manufacturers and public safety really need to start working together to figure out what the requirements are."
The input from the officers will not only help with the development of this technology, but will have long-term benefits.
"We’re picking their minds, getting information from them, letting them know that they’re part of this process of developing tools that A. will make them work safer, smarter, and will also allow them you know when they’ve retired to hold their grandbabies right. That their shoulders aren’t hurting, their backs aren’t all crippled up."
NY State Preparedness Center's Assistant Director Bob Stallman says many of the exercises are designed to get different agencies to work together as a team before the next big threatk, even if the exercise doesn’t involve direct human contact.
"Technology it just goes and it increases, and it gets better every day, and anything that will help an officer do their job better, safer, and to keep the community safe is obviously beneficial to everyone."