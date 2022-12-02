Excitement growing around a new YMCA in Rome

The Rome YMCA is working on plans to build a new $20 million facility along Floyd Avenue. The announcement was made back in 2019 but was overshadowed by the COVID pandemic. YMCA Greater Tri-Valley CEO Hank Leo says once membership started coming back, a survey was initiated asking the public and Y members their thoughts on a new facility.
"90% of the responses that came back were in favor of both the new Y and the location, which really told us that it’s a necessity."
City of Rome ayor Jacqueline Izzo says the City will be putting in $3 million in infrastructure improvements to the new site, and is donating around 7 acres of much needed land to the project.
"Our Y where it’s presently located has no chance of growing any outdoor space there, where as in the new location they will have plenty of outdoor space, and so they can do outdoor activities much easier and in a better environment than they can do at the present site."
Hank Leo is excited for the possibilities the land has to offer.
"Playgrounds, ballfields, it can mean where kids get to get out and enjoy the summer, as opposed to on an 82 degree day having to come indoors. The whole goal of the program is to put them….is to have them enjoy time outside."
While the children will be able to enjoy the time outside, seniors may be occupying the indoor space of the old facility.
"We felt that it was equally important that when we’re building a new YMCA that we also take care of the one that we have, so I initially reached out to some senior housing, some affordable housing units because it’s definitely a need in Central New York."
The facility will be centered in the new 250 home Woodhaven Development.