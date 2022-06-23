Explainer: Oneida County Pistol Licensing Office breaks down SCOTUS ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday struck down a New York law that placed limits on carrying guns outside the home, saying it was at odds with the Second Amendment.
Oneida County's assistant pistol licensing officer says it removes the distinction between unrestricted and sporting licenses.
“If they sign off to give somebody a license, all licenses are unrestricted, full carry, carry-concealed licenses," says Oneida County’s Assistant Pistol Licensing Officer, Dan Sullivan.
Sullivan says all of the current sporting licenses in the county will automatically become unrestricted.
“Based on, and this is a 145-page document, I've read some of it, in brief, a four-page summary, but based on the Supreme Court ruling, the answer would be yes," says Sullivan.
But does the Supreme Court ruling also eliminate geographical boundaries in the state? Can unrestricted gun license holders upstate now carry downstate, in New York City?
“If it were final today, the answer to that would be yes, ,you can. But the uncertainty we have: does it mean you can carry at schools? Does it mean you can carry on a track at a sporting event? Does it mean you can carry at state buildings? See, there's so much uncertainty on where and when you can from a legal standpoint,” says Sullivan.
This is why the Oneida County Pistol Licensing Office is suggesting that license holders, for now, continue to adhere to the parameters of their current license, the day it was granted.
“Pistol license holders are the most law-abiding segment of society, bar none. Take a deep breath, go along with what you've been told to do the day you got your license issued, continue to do things as the status quo until we get more guidance from the state of New York," says Sullivan. He also believes we will see fewer licenses granted as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s action on Thursday.
“We’re gonna see an increase in denials to people that might have some history because there's a lot of people who get pistol licenses that local county licensing officers would not give an unrestricted license to, based on their history."
In Oneida County, they're putting the application process on hold for at least a week or two, possibly until the end of July, pending guidance and clarification from the state. And they're asking you not to flood the pistol permit office with phone calls. They'll say they’ll share any information with you as soon as they get it.