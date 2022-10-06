Fall Foliage at Peak in Adirondacks

If you’re heading north for the next couple of weeks be prepared to see more than colors. Photographers are out looking to capture that perfect picture, and Rochester Photographer Jim Montanus says timing is everything.
"The colors are almost at total peak right now. Yesterday and today were absolutely glorious days. I mean I was out for the sunrise this morning, and the fog was beautiful, but after the fog lifted, oh, incredible colors right now. I would recommend to anyone if you’re thinking about coming up to the Adirondacks, come up like now."
Thendara Resident Reed Proper says if you’re driving to Old Forge expect to run into some traffic.
"There’s more and more traffic. Cars on the road. They come to see leaves. They want to see the leaves too, and it gets advertised."
Town of Webb Tourism Director Mike Farmer says don’t let a little traffic deter you from seeing some of the greatest fall colors in the country.
"It can be crushed on Main Street, which it usually is, and that’s part of the activity. People really like that, but they also like to get away, and we’ve got 500 square miles in the Town for them to get out and experience natural resource recreation."
If you are concerned about the traffic, you might be able to catch a ride on the Adirondack Scenic Rail Road. They’re making one special trip on October 16th that runs from Utica to Tupper Lake. Al Heywood is a Conductor for the Adirondack Scenic Rail Road.
"There were a few runs for the winter Olympics in 1980, but the last regular service was the summer of ’65."
The ride takes about 4 hours, but Mike Farmer says it offers some of the most scenic views, and access for people who might otherwise never see parts of the Adirondacks.
"It’s such a great thing for folks who have mobility issues, or folks that just want to sit back. They don’t want to do any work. They want to see that scenery, especially the fall scenery along the Rail Road corridor that they can’t see any other way. There are no roads that go through there."
The Rail Road is getting hundreds of phone calls every day, but as of October 6th there were still tickets available for this one ride to Tupper Lake.