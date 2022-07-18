Families displaced following house fire at two-family on Mandeville Street in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Two families were displaced Monday morning after a fire broke out at a home on Mandeville Street.
Fire crews arrived at the scene around 7 a.m. to find smoke and flames coming out of the back corner of the home.
It took about 45 minutes to put out the fire, according to the fire lieutenant.
All seven people were evacuated safely and firefighters were able to rescue the family dog that was still inside. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to four adults and four children.
The lieutenant says one firefighter was hurt but it is unclear how extensive the injuries were.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.