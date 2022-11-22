Families survey Ilion fire damage in light of day

ILION, N.Y. -- Fire on East Clark Street severely damaged and possibly destroyed one home and one homestead in Ilion Monday evening, and the affected families were able to see the damage in the daylight on Tuesday morning.
"I grew up there and the brick house next door, which are both owned by my parents. I grew up there from a baby, and so...it's gone," said Rusty Brown, whose father's home burned.
From the front, it's hard to see the extent of the damage to the Brown home. The entire side is burned, as is part of the roof. Fire officials say the fire started next door, at 33/35 East Clark St., and that the wind blew the flames to the Brown home, at 39 East Clark.
"My dad's place, brought his mom in, 93-year-old mother and now tragedy for the house, I mean, we don't know if it's livable or could ever be repaired, but, just a sad day for our family," said Brown.
The Brown homestead is right across the street from Remington Arms, where generations of Browns walked right across the street to work.
"My mom and dad both worked there. Us kids were all raised on Remington, I raised my children on Remington. My daughters both work in there now, at Remington, so, Remington means a lot to the Brown family," says Brown.
The fire left a total of 13 people from both homes homeless. The Red Cross is helping some. While all the people got out OK, two cats died in the fire.
The NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control is investigating, with full assistance from the Ilion Fire Department.