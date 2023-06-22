Family Fun in Yorkville Tonight

YORKVILLE, N.Y. -- It will be quite the night tonight in Yorkville, with the fun starting at 4 p.m.
It’s the third-annual Yorkville Family Fun Night.
Stewart's Shops is once again the sponsor, and that means free ice cream, free hot dogs and free drinks.
There will also be a two-hour, continuous, rocking foam party and multiple bounce houses.
The Yorkville Police Department will be there with child car seat checks and missing children prevention kits.
The Yorkville Fire Department will be there with a fire truck to give tours to children and let them get inside and touch the truck.
This event goes just two hours, from 4 to 6 p.m, at the Yorkville Senior Park. It's where the Little League Field is.