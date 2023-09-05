Farewell Tribute to Clinton Businessman Joe Lomanto

Joe Lomanto, the longtime Owner of Clinton Collision, has passed away at the age of 93. He started his business in 1953, after returning from the Korean War. The business started with an old beat up tow truck, but after years of working days, evenings, and even overnights, the business is now a towing empire. One of Joe’s most outstanding accomplishments was towing a a 156 ton DC-11 Aircraft that got stuck in the snow on the Griffiss runway. His family felt it only fitting to end his time on earth the same way he lived it....with his tow trucks. Joe’s Daughter Holly Lomanto O’Conell talked about who Joe really was.
"He lead by example, and to be honest I don’t think there’s anybody else I know in this world that was as hard working and dedicated as he was to not only his family, but his business and his friends."
Lomanto not only served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, but spent 59 years with the Clinton Fire Department. The department showed their respect at church services, and with a firefighter’s final sendoff. Past Clinton Fire Chief Kevin Griffin says he'll be missed, and well remembered.
"Joey was a legend. Everybody knew him as Joey, and the worst thing a fire chief wants to hear is ah Chief we got an issue here. Send Joey and have him bring his big one. They’ve been around forever. Everybody knows them and you know even doing this today doesn’t seem like it’s enough."
Following the church services Lomanto was brought in from of his business where dozens of tow truck operators from around the state gave their final respects with a honk of the horn. Holly Lomanto O’Conell talked about how fitting the tribute really was.
"To me it goes to show how many lives he impacted, and I think it was great. It was a sign of respect for him. I think that it just showed how many lives he touched and how impactful he was in this community. I mean he’s been a pillar her for 93 years, and he was friends with…if anybody knew him, you were friends with him."