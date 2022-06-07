Farm & Home Safety Day in Herkimer County teaches kids to be cautious

More than 500 5th-graders from around Herkimer County are learning about a number of everyday safety issues that range from bicycle safety to live powerlines. Fire safety is an everyday concern, but maybe even more so now with the wide use of cell phones. Steve McMurray is the president of the Frankfort Fire Department, and talked about the fire hazard charging cell phones can present.
"A lot of these kids now have cell phones right, and cell phones have lithium ion batteries in them. You see studies across the country where cell phones that are charging, they become very hot, and they catch a pillow or a blanket (on fire) because a kid has it underneath a pillow. Incredibly dangerous," he said.
Herkimer County is fairly rural, so it’s not uncommon for children to come in contact with ticks. These students are learning about what ticks are, how to identify them, and safely remove them. Sarah Thomes is the supervising community health nurse for the Herkimer County Public Health Department. She knows how important it is to show these 5th-graders how small these ticks can be and how dangerous an untreated tick bite can be.
"Lyme disease is pretty prevalent in the Northeast at this moment, and it seems to be growing, and there are additionally many other tick borne illnesses that are potentially more severe than Lyme disease as well going around," Thomes said.
You can find ticks in tall grass, but you’ll also find 5th-graders mowing that tall grass down, so Cazenovia Equipment Company's RTD Manager Erick Haas is teaching the kids all about the dangers of lawn mowing.
"You want to have safety be a muscle memory for them. Alright so when they’re getting into this, they’re learning to do it. It’s going to stick with them from a young age," Haas said.
The students are being exposed to a number of safety issues, but how much of this knowledge are they really taking away? West Canada Valley Student Tucker Hopsicker learned about a tractor’s power take off device. "You should not go near a PTO because your clothing could get caught. Then you could go around and around, and then you’ll get really, really hurt."
Mt. Markham Elementary School Student Taylor Deak learned not to leave her phone charging in her bed. "You can’t put it under your pillow or under your blanket because your blanket might catch on fire, and like there’s like a low chance of getting out safely," she said.
West Canada Elementary School 5th Grader Kimberly Carter plans on keeping all her digits. "How much damage gears can do if you get your fingers stuck in them."
Mt. Markham Elementary School Student Niala Lunny now knows how dangerous water can be. "I’ve learned about lifeguards and stuff and like pool safety."
So whether it’s dangerous plant life, or keeping ten feet from powerlines, National Grid CMS Supervisor Kurt Ackerman knows the lessons taught could last them a -longer- lifetime. "They’ve maintained that message, and that’s key, and if we could just make sure one person, you know one of these kids is safe someday, it was worth our time and energy."