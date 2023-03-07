Farm Safety Programs in need of funding

The New York Center for Agriculture Medicine and Health provides safety training to all kinds of farmers across New York State free of charge. They’ve been in operation for 30 years, but haven’t had a funding increase in the last 14 years. The Farm Bureau, New York State Dari Producers, and several other farming associations are helping to bring awareness to how important this training is, and why the funding makes such a difference. NYCAMH Outreach Education Coordinator Pauline Boyer says they do provide online power point training, but many areas of the State don’t have the communication technology necessary for the training, or the time for the farmhands to travel to get the training. That’s one of the reasons why on the farm visits are so important.
"Safety is such a priority. People don’t tend to think about it until something bad happens. Farmers, they’re busy, and they get used to doing things the way they’ve always done them, and they don’t notice it after a while, and when we come in, we can take a look with fresh eyes, and a trained eye and say and notice what is unsafe."
Erika Scott is NYCAMH’s Deputy Director. She says the training they provide is priceless.
"It’s prevention. It’s to keep people out of the healthcare system. Keep people vital in their businesses."
NYCAMH is looking for an additional one million dollars in funding.
"We’re at this critical juncture where we’re having to cut our own programs if we don’t get more funding. We asked for an increase through the Governor’s office. We’re now asking for an increase through the State Legislature, and interestingly enough the funding for this occupational health clinic network does not come from taxpayer money."
Scott says the funding actually comes from an assessment on Workers Compensation Premiums, and their programs help to keep serious injury and death rates down.
"It’s not just the travel that’s going to be impacted, but other programs that we’re going to have to think about cutting which are critical, and that’s the last thing I want to be thinking of."
NYCAMH is asking people to contact their State political representatives, and ask them to support these efforts with a funding increase.