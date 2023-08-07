Fatal ATV Accident in Town of Forestport

FORESTPORT, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly ATV accident in the Town of Forestport.
Officials have not released many details thus far.
The crash happened around 9:15 last night on River Road.
Investigators say the operator 57-year-old Kenneth S. Veckmer of Forestport did not survive.
"Kenneth was operating a 2005 Polaris four-wheeler on River Road...," officials said.
We are in touch with the Sheriff's Office and will have more details when they become available.