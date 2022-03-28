FBI confirms key details in case of teen who went missing in Oneida in 1981

ONEIDA, N.Y. – The FBI in Albany has released new findings in the case of Tammy Mahoney, a 19-year-old who went missing in Oneida in 1981.
Investigators say they now know, with certainty, that Mahoney was picked up by someone who drove her to a party at a residence on Territory Road, off of Route 46, on May 8, 1981.
Several witnesses say they saw Mahoney leave the house on foot after an altercation, and no one has seen her since.
Investigators are now looking into what happened after Mahoney left the party. Anyone with information that may assist with this investigation is asked to call the FBI office at 315-731-1781.