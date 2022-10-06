 Skip to main content
Federal judge orders temporary hold on key parts of New York's new gun law

NY Gun Laws

FILE - John Deloca, owner of Seneca Sporting Range, prepares to fire his 9mm semi-automatic handgun during a shooting demonstration at his gun range, June 23, 2022, in New York. A lawyer challenging provisions of New York's new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places, telling a federal judge Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, the rules affect not only people on busy Manhattan streets but an upstate pastor on his church's property. 

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A federal judge has halted key provisions of New York’s gun rules that restrict where people can carry weapons and require permit applicants to hand over social media information.

Judge Glenn Suddaby ordered a temporary hold Thursday on multiple provisions of New York’s sweeping new gun law.

This includes the need to prove "good moral character," which the judge says is akin to having to prove the applicant has a special need for self-protection, which is prohibited under the recent Supreme Court decision. 

The court also restrained the requirement to provide a list of family and cohabitants and a list of social media accounts from the past three years.

The judge also gave the state three business days to seek “emergency relief” before a federal appeals court.

The rules were part of a sweeping gun law that went into effect Sept. 1 designed to protect public safety while adhering to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that invalidated New York’s old system for granting concealed carry permits.

Read the decision in full below:

Download PDF Gun decision Oct. 6, 2022

