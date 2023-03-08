Feed Our Vets new permanent location

The not-for-profit organization Feed Our Vets has a new location at 502 Broad Street. Volunteers help to support Veterans with food items, but Feed Our Vets Volunteer Carl Davis, Jr. says many Veterans have a difficult time asking for the help.
"Sometimes you have to take your pride and put it to the side you know for what’s in the best interest of your family."
Veterans like Weedsport Resident Gary Ingison seem more than grateful.
"Well I need help on occasion, and you can get as much food as you need."
Richard Synek founded Feed Our Vets in Utica, moved to New York Mills for a few years, but is happy to be back in Utica and has no plans on leaving.
"We’re seeing a lot of the Vets that couldn’t…that used to walk to Genesee Street that never came to New York Mills for whatever reason. They couldn’t get a ride, they didn’t want to take the bus, and now we’re seeing them back, and then also we’re seeing an increase of just Veterans in general."
The cost of inflation and rising food prices is driving Veterans like first time visitor Keith McNally to places like Feed Our Vets.
"Right now the price of oil, and the price of electric is going up. I’m thinking of getting rid of my TV because of the fact that that went up $100."
Volunteers at Feed Our Vets have served over 43 thousand Veterans. Carl Davis, Jr. says sometimes the food they get here can help alleviate expenses elsewhere.
"Now he might say hey I might not have to get rid of my cable because I always liked that show I watched once a week."
Feed Our Vets is open every Wednesday from 2:30-5:30 PM, and every 3rd Saturday of the month from 8:30-11:00 AM at their new location on 2 Broad Street in the City of Utica.
For more information about Feed Our Vets click here: FeedOurVets.org