Ferris Mowers, manufactured in Oneida County, announces 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series sponsorship

SHERRILL, N.Y. – Ferris Mowers is partnering with Halmar Friesen Racing for six NASCAR Truck Series races.
Briggs & Stratton in Sherrill manufactures Ferris mowers, and representatives gathered there on Thursday to make the announcement.
Ferris will sponsor the No. 52 truck drive by Stewart Friesen.
“We’re excited to expand our involvement with the racing community this year by partnering with HFR, Stewart Friesen and the No. 52 truck,” said Christin Wam, senior director of marketing at Briggs & Stratton. “Given that race car drivers and lawn contractors alike are always looking for the best possible ride, the partnership just makes sense.”
The six races featuring the Ferris-sponsored truck are:
- Texas Motor Speedway on April 1
- Bristol Dirt on April 8
- North Wilkesboro on May 20
- World Wide Technology Raceway on June 3
- Nashville Superspeedway on June 23
- The Milwaukee Mile on Aug. 27
“I’m looking forward to representing Ferris mowers nationally in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and on Ferris’s home turf in the Northeast Modified events,” said Friesen. “As someone who mows a lot of acreage at home when I'm not racing, I’m looking forward to the smooth ride and superior quality of a Ferris mower. Everyone at HFR is excited to welcome Ferris to our team, and we look forward to a successful 2023 season.”
Officials say the partnership is dedicated to Bill Shea, a Ferris executive who helped make the partnership happen before he passed away in 2022.