Final Ticket Countdown for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ $100,000 Miracle Drawing, Drawing October 4

UTICA, N.Y. -- For the last 25 years, WKTV has partnered with the Mohawk Valley Health System Foundation to bring residents the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ $100,000 Miracle Drawing.
Tickets are $100 each, and the money raised by ticket sales goes to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at MVHS for local services.
A ticket also puts you in the running for a $100,000 cash prize.
Six bonus prizes are also available. Each bonus prize is valued between $500 and $1,200.
On April 24, when tickets went on sale, there were 4,300 available.
Today, there are just 450.
A final special one-day event to buy a ticket is tomorrow at Holland Farms Bakery & Deli, 50 Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Staff will be on site accepting cash, checks and credit cards for $100,000 Miracle Drawing raffle tickets.
Countryside Stove & Chimney and Special Metals Federal Credit Union are sold out of tickets.
Tickets can be purchased with cash or check at AmeriCU Credit Union locations, Chanatry’s Hometown Market, GPO Federal Credit Union locations, Jay-K Lumber and Remington Federal Credit Union.
The drawing for the $100,000 will be Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. live on WKTV.
Projects like the Miracle Drawing allow MVHS to raise the money needed to continue to provide life-saving care, pediatric medical equipment and vital programs and services. All of the money raised stays in the community to help local children and families.