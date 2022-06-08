Fiorini recognized as longest-serving legislative board chairman in New York

UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County Board of Legislators Chairman Jerry Fiorini was recognized Wednesday as the longest serving board chair in the state.
The New York State Association of Counties presented Fiorini with the Distinguished Service Award in honor of his 43 years of service.
Fiorini has served as a legislator since 1979 and was elected board chair by his peers in 1996.
“For nearly half a century, Jerry has worked to make Oneida County a better place to live, work and raise a family while creating a legacy of public service that will inspire future legislators for years to come. I’m proud to count him as a friend and a valued colleague,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente.
Fiorini is also a member of the Rome Sports Hall of Fame and has spent years coaching baseball and football.