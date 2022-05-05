Fire at Herkimer apartment complex leaves 17 adults, 4 children homeless

When fire struck an apartment building on North Main Street in Herkimer just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, many of its tenants were just going to bed.
“Smelled smoke and opened the door. There was a little bit in the hallway. I figured somebody burned toast or something again, typical thing, went back in the apartment. Next thing you know, firefighters kicking the door in, 'Got to go! Got to go! Fire!" said tenant, Bryant Jackson.
"I was lying down. I was lying down in my bedroom," says tenant, Mary Dedman. “They knocked on the door, said, ‘fire, smoke!’ Everybody had to get out."
Firefighters arrived after a tenant called 911 around 11:20 p.m., to report an odor of smoke. Firefighters first tried an interior attack, but were soon pushed out by the fire. Twenty five to 30 firefighters from four departments were at the scene. It took them six hours to put out the fire. Herkimer Fire Chief Michael Moody says they were able to save the exposures.
“We were able to contain the fire to the building of origin and the exposures on the north and south side were not affected other than a little bit of water damage," said Moody.
Fire destroyed the third floor of the apartment building. The first and second had severe water damage, according to the chief.
“At the peak of the fire, we were flowing more than 2,000 gallons a minute into the building,' said Chief Moody.
He says they had to reach out a bit to get adequate water to the fire.
“Because we had three master stream operations going at the same time, the water mains on Main Street are not sufficient to support that kind of water flow, so we had to go to some parallel streets to grab some water from there," said Chief Moody. "It really didn't hinder anything. We were able to get sufficient water.”
They were also able to get all 21 tenants who were home at the time out of the building, including four children, ages 5,6,8 and 12. The Red Cross is helping them.
“This is one of the buildings we consider a high hazard building. High occupancy, older building. So it's very fortunate that no one was injured or worse, either civilians or firemen," says Chief Moody.
Just before noon, a state fire investigator put up a drone to get another view of the destruction as tenants watched -- their belongings destroyed -- their spirit, unscathed. Asked if he was able to salvage anything from his apartment, Jackson said, with a chuckle, referring to the clothes he was wearing, “You see it. I got it!"
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.