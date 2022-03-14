Fire at Utica apartment complex leaves family of 3 displaced

UTICA, N.Y. – A family of three was displaced following a fire at the West Street Apartments in Utica Sunday.
Utica Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll says his crews arrived at the complex around 1 p.m. to find a small fire in a third-floor apartment.
The sprinkler system in the building was triggered and kept the flames under control until firefighters could extinguish them completely. The sprinklers did cause some water damage to the second and third floors.
Ingersoll says the cause is still under investigation.
The one adult and two children who lived in the apartment are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.