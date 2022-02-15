Fire breaks out at home on Route 365 in Barneveld

BARNEVELD, N.Y. – Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire on Route 365 in Barneveld just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.
A fire official told NEWSChannel 2 crews that an Amish family of 12 lives in the home.
Crews were able to get the fire under control shortly after it started.
No word yet on what may have been the cause. It is also unclear if anyone was injured.
All lanes are blocked on Route 365 from Mapledale Road to Kroger Road in the town of Trenton while crews are still on the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.