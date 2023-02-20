Fire breaks out at multi-family home on Clinton Place in Utica; no injuries reported

UTICA, N.Y. – No one was hurt after a fire broke out at a six-unit home at 113 Clinton Pl. Monday afternoon.
Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll says a cat was also rescued from the burning home.
Crews were called to the scene around 2:40 p.m. after reports of smoke and flames coming from the house.
The fire appears to have spread to the second and third floors.
It is not clear how many units were damaged by the fire or how many people were displaced.
The fire does not appear to have affected the neighboring homes.
The cause is still under investigation.