Fire breaks out at pole barn on Route 5 in Little Falls; no injuries reported

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – Fire crews were called to State Route 5 in Little Falls Tuesday morning after a pole barn caught fire.
Billowing smoke could be seen for miles, even drifting over to Herkimer College.
The fire chief says the barn was full of hay which left crews at the scene for hours combating rekindling.
Train traffic was also halted due to the track's proximity to the fire scene.
The chief says no injuries were reported and no animals were in the barn.
The cause is still under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.