Fire breaks out in attic of multi-family home in Utica; 5 displaced

UTICA, N.Y. – Five people are displaced after a fire broke out in the attic of a multi-family home on Roberts Street in Utica Monday afternoon.
Utica Fire Chief Scot Ingersoll says when crews arrived at the scene just after 3 p.m., there was smoke coming from the attic area. Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the attic, but the first and second floors did suffer water damage.
The American Red Cross is helping the three adults and two kids who lived in the home. Two adults lived on the second floor. One adult and the two kids lived on the first floor.
Ingersoll says they’re still investigating what caused the fire.