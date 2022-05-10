Fire breaks out on second floor of home on Park Avenue in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A fire broke out on the second floor of a vacant home on Park Avenue in Utica Tuesday morning.
The fire started just before 8 a.m.
Fire officials say no one was injured, but there is extensive damage to the home.
According to Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll, the conditions inside the home presented some challenges.
"At this time, the house is reportedly abandoned. We did find the front door open when companies arrived. There are hoarding like conditions inside the structure, meaning that there's just a lot of contents right now. When companies arrived, they tried to do a primary search of the first and second floors, but they were driven out by the amount of fire we found in the building," he said.
The cause is still under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.