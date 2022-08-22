Fire chief: Electrical issues led to fire at Herkimer building

HERKIMER, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Fire officials say electrical issues led to a fire in the basement of a two-story building in Herkimer Sunday night.
Fire crews were called to the scene just before 8 p.m.
The business on the first floor of the building and the two apartments on the second floor were unoccupied for most of the day, according to the fire chief.
An initial investigation shows the fire was smoldering for hours before one of the residents came home and called authorities after smelling smoke in the building.
The chief says there is water and smoke damage throughout the building.