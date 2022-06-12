Fire crews battle blaze in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.Y. - Fire Crews made quick work of a Friday night blaze. Otsego County Sherriff's say multiple fire departments and deputies responded to a structure fire in the town of Burlington.
It happened around 9:51 p.m. Friday night on County Highway 16.
Police say a man called 911 to report his home was on fire. After attempting to put it out himself, police say deputies in the surrounding area responded to the fire to assist the homeowner and make sure no one was inside the home. Several fire departments arrived on the scene to put out the fire afterward.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.