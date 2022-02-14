Fire crews rescue 15-year-old stuck in mud at Hanson Quarry

ORISKANY FALLS, N.Y. – It took almost two hours for Oriskany Falls fire crews to rescue a 15-year-old who got stuck in the mud in the Hanson Quarry on Saturday afternoon.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the teen was walking his dogs around noon and tried to climb a pile of material that started to shift, creating a small landslide. The teen got stuck up to his waist in mud and loose dirt from the pile. He called his father from his cell phone to tell him what had happened, and his father was able to find him using a tracking app.
Fire crews arrived at the scene on Route 12B in the town of Marshall around 12:20 p.m. where the teen was still buried from the waist down. It took a couple of hours to get the teen out of the mud because firefighters were also getting stuck during the rescue.
When he was finally removed, the teen was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries.
Maciol says the quarry was closed at the time of the incident and “no trespassing” signs were clearly posted around the perimeter.
The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff says charges are pending.