Fire crews spend hours battling overnight blaze in St. Johnsville

ST. JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. – A garage was destroyed by fire on Hough Street in the village of St. Johnsville late Monday night.
There were flames and large clouds of black smoke billowing from the structure by the time fire crews arrived around 11:30 p.m.
The garage and all of its contents, including race cars, were destroyed. The garage was attached to the home, but firefighters were able to contain the spread.
Fire crews were at the scene until about 4 a.m. Tuesday battling the blaze.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.