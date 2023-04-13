Fire crews still fighting brush fire along Otsego-Schoharie line

More than 60 firefighters from two counties are back at it Thursday morning, battling out-of-control brush fires in Otsego and Schoharie counties. They were started by a spark from a cleaning car on the train tracks, fueled by dry, windy conditions, around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
New York State Police were in the air Thursday, gauging the fire's growth and progression. The Otsego County Emergency Services coordinator, Victor Jones, says state police will also coordinate air drops of water, because some of the fire is burning in rough terrain, surrounded by timber, presenting a danger to firefighters.
Jones says, as of Thursday morning, very heavy fire was burning in at least two separate divisions in Schoharie and Otsego counties, fairly close to one another, opposite the county line.
No structures are immediately threatened by the fire in Otsego County.
Jones says reps from Norfolk Southern Railway are in Otsego County, clearing out a downed tree on the tracks. He says they're going to start slowly moving trains from as far as Virginia, and that they're already backed up.
No one has been injured.