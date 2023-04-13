 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD ACROSS CENTRAL NEW YORK AND
NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA INTO THE EARLY EVENING...

A combination of low relative humidity, gusty westerly winds, and
dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with
any potential fire starts until early evening across Central New
York and NEPA.

Relative humidity values are expected to remain between 20 to 30
percent across all of Central NY and NEPA late morning through the
early evening. West winds increase between 10 to 15 mph with
gusts of 20 mph until this evening. Grasses and other fine fuels
have dried out this week, elevating the risk for fire spread.

Everyone is urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn
permits are issued.

Fire crews still fighting brush fire along Otsego-Schoharie line

  Updated
  • 0

Firefighter went back to work Thursday fighting a brush fire in Otsego and Schoharie counties. The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon.

More than 60 firefighters from two counties are back at it Thursday morning, battling out-of-control brush fires in Otsego and Schoharie counties. They were started by a spark from a cleaning car on the train tracks, fueled by dry, windy conditions, around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

New York State Police were in the air Thursday, gauging the fire's growth and progression. The Otsego County Emergency Services coordinator, Victor Jones, says state police will also coordinate air drops of water, because some of the fire is burning in rough terrain, surrounded by timber, presenting a danger to firefighters.

Jones says, as of Thursday morning, very heavy fire was burning in at least two separate divisions in Schoharie and Otsego counties, fairly close to one another, opposite the county line.

No structures are immediately threatened by the fire in Otsego County.

Jones says reps from Norfolk Southern Railway are in Otsego County, clearing out a downed tree on the tracks. He says they're going to start slowly moving trains from as far as Virginia, and that they're already backed up.

No one has been injured.

