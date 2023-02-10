 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fire damage contained to basement of home on Levitt Street in Rome

  • Updated
  • 0
Levitt Street fire in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Rome fire crews were called to Levitt Street Friday morning after a fire broke out in the basement of a house on the 300 block.

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m.

Fire officials say no one was home at the time.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading, so the heavy damage was confined mostly to the basement. However, there was smoke damage throughout the house and firefighters had to break a window for ventilation.

Fire officials are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you