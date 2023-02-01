Fire destroys barn in town of Florence

TOWN OF FLORENCE, N.Y. – A barn in the town of Florence was destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon.
Heavy black smoke was reported on Thompson Corners-Florence Road just after 1 p.m.
Fire departments from Florence, Camden and Taberg responded to the scene to find a barn on fire.
The barn was set about 30 feet behind the house on that property.
The Camden fire chief says it appears an extension cord may have sparked the fire, but the official cause is still under investigation.
No injuries were reported.