Fire destroys DONna's Café in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – DONna's Café on Rome-Taberg Road in Rome was destroyed by fire Monday afternoon.
The fire broke out at the restaurant, formerly the home of TA Roman's, around 1 p.m.
The fire chief says four members of his team were inside the restaurant when it collapsed. One firefighter suffered a neck injury but is expected to be OK.
All lanes were blocked between Route 46 and Success Drive for over two hours.
The owners posted to Facebook Monday evening thanking everyone for their support.
Bailey's Karate in Rome will close Monday night due to the road closure.