Fire destroys DPW building in Camden; most equipment lost

CAMDEN, N.Y. – A fire broke out at the Camden Department of Public Works building on 3rd Street Tuesday morning.
The building was quickly engulfed by flames and black smoke could be seen for miles.
Several departments were called to the scene just before 9:30 a.m., including Camden, Florence, Taberg and Cleveland.
Most of the DPW equipment was lost in the fire, according to officials, including a brand new snowplow.
It is not yet clear what sparked the fire or if anyone was injured. The cause is under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.