Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mohawk River At Little Falls.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor flood stage. Water overflows onto
Route 5S near Fort Herkimer and farm fields are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 15.0 feet this afternoon.
It will then fall to 12.9 feet and begin rising again
tomorrow morning. It will rise to 13.0 feet tomorrow evening.
It will then fall again and remain below flood stage.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.0 feet on 04/22/1993.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mohawk River
Little Falls
Flood Stage: 15.0
Observed Stage at Fri 9 am: 14.2
Forecast:
Fri 2 pm 15.0
Fri 8 pm 14.1
Sat 2 am 13.1
Sat 8 am 12.9
Sat 2 pm 13.0
Sat 8 pm 13.0
Sun 2 am 12.9
Sun 8 am 12.5
Sun 2 pm 12.1
Sun 8 pm 11.7
Mon 2 am 11.3

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...West Canada Creek At Hinckley.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Sunday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 1226.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 1227.4 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 1227.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

West Canada Creek
Hinckley
Flood Stage: 1227.0
Observed Stage at Fri 1 pm: 1226.4
Forecast:
Fri 2 pm 1226.5
Fri 8 pm 1227.2
Sat 2 am 1227.4
Sat 8 am 1227.4
Sat 2 pm 1227.3
Sat 8 pm 1227.2
Sun 2 am 1227.1
Sun 8 am 1227.0
Sun 2 pm 1226.9
Sun 8 pm 1226.8
Mon 2 am 1226.7
Mon 8 am 1226.6

&&

Fire destroys home in Otsego County; 5 pets perish

  • Updated
LAURENS, N.Y. – A home on Main Street in Laurens was destroyed by fire early Friday morning.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 2:45 a.m.

Laurens Fire Chief Dana Wygand says the home was fully engulfed in flames when the fire crew arrived, and it took about three hours to get the fire under control.

Wygand says the two adults who lived in the home were not there when the fire broke out, but three dogs and two cats inside the home perished.

The American Red Cross is helping the two displaced residents.

Wygan says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

