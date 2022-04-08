Fire destroys home in Otsego County; 5 pets perish

LAURENS, N.Y. – A home on Main Street in Laurens was destroyed by fire early Friday morning.
Fire crews were called to the scene around 2:45 a.m.
Laurens Fire Chief Dana Wygand says the home was fully engulfed in flames when the fire crew arrived, and it took about three hours to get the fire under control.
Wygand says the two adults who lived in the home were not there when the fire broke out, but three dogs and two cats inside the home perished.
The American Red Cross is helping the two displaced residents.
Wygan says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.