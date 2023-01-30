 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 4 to 7 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches. The highest snow amounts will be in northern
Onondaga, northern Madison, and western Oneida Counties.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could approach one inch
per hour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Fire destroys home on Back Alley Road in Hartwick

  • 0

Fire in Hartwick kills three dogs

HARTWICK, N.Y. – Fire crews from more than a dozen departments were called to battle a fire that ultimately destroyed a home in Hartwick Monday morning.

The fire broke out just after 8:30 a.m. at 11 Back Alley Road. 

Otsego County Fire Coordinator Victor Jones says there were three people inside the house at the time and they were all evacuated safely. However, three dogs died in the fire.

According to Jones, one of the evacuees and two firefighters were treated for minor smoke inhalation.

The fire crews had some difficulty battling the flames coming through the roof.

“The age of the house presented some problems, there’s some multiple different materials on top of one another as far as roofing so it made it fairly tough to fight, especially the steel roof," Jones said.

The cause is under investigation.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you