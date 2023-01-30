Fire destroys home on Back Alley Road in Hartwick

HARTWICK, N.Y. – Fire crews from more than a dozen departments were called to battle a fire that ultimately destroyed a home in Hartwick Monday morning.
The fire broke out just after 8:30 a.m. at 11 Back Alley Road.
Otsego County Fire Coordinator Victor Jones says there were three people inside the house at the time and they were all evacuated safely. However, three dogs died in the fire.
According to Jones, one of the evacuees and two firefighters were treated for minor smoke inhalation.
The fire crews had some difficulty battling the flames coming through the roof.
“The age of the house presented some problems, there’s some multiple different materials on top of one another as far as roofing so it made it fairly tough to fight, especially the steel roof," Jones said.
The cause is under investigation.