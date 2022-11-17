 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 knots and waves 9 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to
4 inches north of the Thruway Thursday evening. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Fire in Rome leaves 3 dogs dead, family of 6 homeless

  • Updated
  • 0

Three dogs are dead and a family of six are without a home following a fire on Hoag Road Thursday morning.

ROME, N.Y. – Three dogs are dead and a family of six is without a home following a fire on Hoag Road Thursday morning.

According to fire officials, a woman came home to find fire in the living room and kitchen areas. Her husband was home at the time but was working out in the barn.

Law enforcement tried to put out the fire with fire extinguishers when they arrived at the scene, but the fire was too intense by that time.

Firefighters performed CPR on the dogs but weren’t able to save them.

Fire officials say the home is not livable, displacing the two adults and four children.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Recommended for you