Fire in Rome leaves 3 dogs dead, family of 6 homeless

ROME, N.Y. – Three dogs are dead and a family of six is without a home following a fire on Hoag Road Thursday morning.
According to fire officials, a woman came home to find fire in the living room and kitchen areas. Her husband was home at the time but was working out in the barn.
Law enforcement tried to put out the fire with fire extinguishers when they arrived at the scene, but the fire was too intense by that time.
Firefighters performed CPR on the dogs but weren’t able to save them.
Fire officials say the home is not livable, displacing the two adults and four children.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.