Fire officials determine cause of downtown Worcester fire

WORCESTER, N.Y. – The cause of the fire that destroyed three downtown buildings in Worcester earlier this month has been deemed accidental, according to Fire Chief James Empie.

Following an investigation, Empie says it was determined that the fire originated from an electric appliance that was in use at Hidden Memories, located at 143 Main St.

The New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Otsego County Office of Emergency Services assisted the Worcester Fire Department with the investigation.

