Fire that destroyed Camden DPW ruled accidental

CAMDEN, N.Y. – New York State fire investigators say the fire that destroyed the Camden Department of Public Works building last week was accidental, but they haven’t released an official cause.
A detailed report on the findings is expected in the coming weeks, according to the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Office of Fire Prevention and Control.
The DPW garage burned down on Dec. 13 and all of the village’s snow plows were destroyed. Oneida County is working with village officials to help clear the roads in Camden when it snows.