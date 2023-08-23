Fire Truck Assistance—Downstate Fire Department Helps Oneonta FD

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- A Westchester County fire department was on standby for the Oneonta Fire Department for the last few days.
At the request of the State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, Bedford Hills helped Oneonta with a ladder truck.
The truck was staffed with a driver, an officer and two firefighters.
Oneonta's truck was out of service for repairs, but it's back today.
Bedford Hills is about three hours from Oneonta.
We're told the Cooperstown Fire Department couldn't help out because their ladder truck also needed repairs.
The crew from Bedford Hills didn't have to go out on a call.