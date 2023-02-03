Firefighters battle Frankfort fire in frigid weather overnight

FRANKFORT, N.Y. – Multiple fire crews battled a garage fire in Frankfort in frigid weather overnight.
At least three crews were called to First Avenue in Frankfort after the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.
With strong winds blowing through the area overnight, the fire quickly spread to the attached home.
Fire officials say everyone who was inside made it out safely.
The garage and home suffered extensive damage, but it is not yet clear if it’ll be deemed a total loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.