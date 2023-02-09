Firefighters quickly extinguish basement fire on Link Road in Rome

ROME, N.Y. — A fire broke out at a home on Link Road in Rome early Thursday morning.
Rome firefighters arrived just after 4:30 a.m. to find smoke and some flames coming from the entryway on the side of the house. Upon further investigation, they saw flames also coming from the basement.
Firefighters had to force their way through an overhead door in the walkout basement to get to the fire. They were able to get it under control after about 15 minutes and stop it from spreading to the rest of the home.
Fire officials say the damage was confined to the basement and wall of the living room on the first floor.
The homeowner and his dog were inside at the time of the fire but were able to get out safely.
The American Red Cross was called in to provide assistance with temporary shelter.