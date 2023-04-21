Firefighters return to scene of Otsego County after fire rekindles

LAURENS, N.Y. – Firefighter returned Friday to the scene of a massive house fire in the town of Laurens.
A rekindling was reported around 10:30 a.m. and some minor smoke was spotted at the home. Firefighters were able to get it under control by noon.
The A-frame house on Mary Brown Hill Road caught fire around 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning. The one person who lived there was able to get out safely.
Fire officials say the fire has been ruled accidental and appears to have started in the chimney. The exact cause is still under investigation.