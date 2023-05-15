 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Firefighters return to site of train fire along Route 5 in Herkimer County

  • Updated
  • 0
Train rekindling

ILION, N.Y. – Fire crews were called back to the site of a freight train fire Monday morning for another rekindling.

The fire started around 12:15 p.m. Sunday along Route 5 near the Ilion bridge. Crews had to go back again around 7 p.m. for the first rekindling.

Ilion train fire

Then around 9 a.m. Monday, light smoke was coming from the wreckage, so firefighters headed back to the scene.

East Herkimer fire officials say four railcars carrying garbage were destroyed in the fire. They say there were no hazardous materials involved.

The cause is still under investigation.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you