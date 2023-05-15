Firefighters return to site of train fire along Route 5 in Herkimer County

ILION, N.Y. – Fire crews were called back to the site of a freight train fire Monday morning for another rekindling.
The fire started around 12:15 p.m. Sunday along Route 5 near the Ilion bridge. Crews had to go back again around 7 p.m. for the first rekindling.
Then around 9 a.m. Monday, light smoke was coming from the wreckage, so firefighters headed back to the scene.
East Herkimer fire officials say four railcars carrying garbage were destroyed in the fire. They say there were no hazardous materials involved.
The cause is still under investigation.