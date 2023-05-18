First Responders receive Psychological First Aid Training

The New York State Preparedness Training Center held a workshop to help first responders identify when they’re experiencing mental stressors. Amy Nitza is the Executive Director at the Institute for Disaster Mental Health for SUNY New Paltz. She explains how they’re being taught how to administer Psychological First Aid.
"It’s sort of the psychological equivalent of medical first aid. It’s intended to sort of stop the bleeding, and maybe that’s all that’s needed or maybe then it’s enough until you can get somebody to a professional."
First responders often suppress their feelings about a situation because they’re in the moment, and then it’s off to the next disaster, but Nitza says applying Psychological First Aid can help prevent long-term suffering.
"When we’re working with people who are disasters and extreme stress every day, we can assume that anybody who’s doing this work can benefit from psychological first aid. That doesn’t mean that people have a diagnosable disorder or anything like that, it’s intended to prevent that from happening."
Once an individual realizes they need help, the next step is understanding the kind of help they need. The workshops help distinguish among acute, chronic, cumulative, and traumatic stress. Terry Hastings is the Senior Policy Advisor at New York State Homeland Security & Emergency Services. He's also in charge of getting these workshops implemented across the State.
"We’re operating at such a high level that you just get burn out over time, so the operational stress is really important. Understanding when are we sort of reaching our breaking point? When do we need to maybe bring in reinforces? When do we need to take a step back and catch our breath because it seems like we’re just going 100 miles an hour always. We say we’re sprinting a marathon in our line of work. You’re never done."
Since First Responders are always on the go, it’s important for them to recognize when they need help.
"Unfortunately there’s been stigma over the years about first responders seeking help for mental health treatment, but we’re trying to demystify that. Let people know it’s ok not to be ok, but it is ok to seek help. There’s resources out there. There are people that want to be helpful, and we all should invest in our own mental health."