Flash Flooding Causes Major Damage, State of Emergency in Hamilton County

There was no rest last night for emergency personnel in Hamilton County, after flash flooding caused massive damage in Long Lake and Blue Mountain Lake.
Parts of Long Lake were left with damage so severe, they were literally cut off from the outside world; even emergency vehicles couldn't reach them.
"We could not for about six hours," said Dunham.
Epic rain caused Long Lake and Blue Mountain Lake to swell. Water tore apart roadways, which looked like folded fabric.
"It's very significant,"said Dunham. "It is a huge devastation to both Blue Mountain and Long Lake.....so I have a dam right in Long Lake that had collapsed and broke. Roads closed right now to the public are 30 north from Blue Mountain Lake into Long Lake, 30 going to Tupper Lake from Long Lake and 28N, which is known as the Newcomb Road going into Essex County are all closed until further notice."
Here's the latest from the NYSDOT Mohawk Valley:
Hamilton County update: NY 28N/30 all lanes reopened between Blue Mountain Lake & Long Lake. NY 30 reopened between Long Lake & Franklin County line. NY 28N, in the Town of Long Lake, continues to have all lanes closed between Long Lake & the Essex County line. pic.twitter.com/1yHnWgqw03— NYSDOT Mohawk Valley (@NYSDOTUtica) July 12, 2023
Tuesday afternoon, around 50 people from Hemlock Hall, in Blue Mountain Lake, were evacuated by boat and van to a school bus at the Blue Mountain Lake Fire Department, which brought them a shelter at Indian Lake Central School.
"So, we have just emergency supplies, we left everything else and hopeully we'll be able to get back and get everything else. They're doing a great job. This is hard," said Cheryl Miller, who was vacationing from Massachusetts.
In the midst of the busy summer vacation tourism season, Hamilton County deputies were at Rts. 28 and 30, in Blue Mountain Lake, stopping people, telling them they can't go any further because of all the damage.
"I left at 6:00, got here at 11:30, pulled in here, said 'I can't go up to Long Lake, all the roads are closed. So what do I do? I'm five hours from home," said Barclay Harder, who'd driven from Philadelphia to see his sister in Long Lake. "I'm stuck."
Emergency officials urge no unnecessary travel in Long Lake and Blue Mountain Lake, so roads can be clear for emergency vehicles and trucks delivering sand bags to save properties. As of now, the Hamilton County state of emergency expires at 8am, but officials expect that will be extended.