Flooding continues to plague the village of Dolgeville

Ice in the East Canada Creek has caused flooding issues in the Village of Dolgeville. Residents and Village Officials believe the ice gets caught up on sediment that's been left over from years of flooding, and now there’s no way to stop the water from flooding the banks. Deputy Mayor Village of Dolgeville Bill Reynolds knows there's a solution, but is stuck with dealing with the problem for now.
"It’s coming from up above us. So it’s everybody else’s meltdown, and ice melting, runoff from side creeks, so it’s nothing we have control over."
Dolge Ave Flood Victim Rob Hall believes if the Creek were dredged out, the flooding would stop, but he feels the hopes of having it fixed are fading.
"Where are our State representatives? Is this a forgotten community? Where is (Elise) Stefanik? Where is the Governor? They don’t care about us. They’re nowhere around. We’re on our own here."
Rob’s not the only one frustrated. Van Buren Street Flood Victim Fred DeLucco has tried getting help, but he’s getting nowhere.
"We had a zoom meeting with the Army Corps of Engineers. We’ve met with some of the representatives from the DEC were there. We’ve spoken with FEMA, and they basically all said there’s nothing they can do for us. They said we have to wait until there’s damage."
Dolge Ave Resident Greg Toczko says there is damage, and these flood victims think it’s time something gets done.
"I think we’ll need some funds to dredge, perhaps put some embankments up to protect these people because this is a great town and I think a lot of people will lose their homes."
The Village of Dolgeville couldn’t possibly afford to take on a project like this, and the Herkimer County Director of Emergency Services John Raymond agrees. Higher levels of government need to get involved.
"Something needs to be done, and it needs to be done at the State level. It’s beyond the Village’s capacity, it’s beyond the County. Either County’s capacity. I’m afraid this is just going to keep happening if you don’t."
The concern is going to be water runoff from upstream, making its way to Dolgeville. If you live in Dolgeville, you can see a significant increase in the water flow down the East Canada Creek.