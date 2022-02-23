Flooding leads to evacuations in Dolgeville

DOLGEVILLE, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Some Dolgeville residents are being evacuated due to flooding from the East Canada Creek.
Widespread rain and snowmelt throughout the region Tuesday afternoon into Friday morning, caused water from the creek to overflow its banks in some areas.
Fire officials evacuated residents on Van Buren Street Tuesday night and started moving people from Dolge Avenue Wednesday morning.
Officials were also closely monitoring pieces of ice that could have traveled down the creek causing issues to the sewage treatment plant.
By noon, Deputy Mayor Bill Reynolds told NEWSChannel 2 the majority of the ice ha broken loose and traveled beyond the residential areas.
There are limited options for preventative measures, according to Reynolds.
"Well there's nothing we can really do in preparation unless they allow us to come in and dynamite the bottom, which nobody will allow us to do anymore,” he said.
With the ice already past the residential areas, the risk of major flooding and more evacuations has greatly diminished.