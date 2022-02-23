 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rainfall and snowmelt is possible. Ice
jams may cause flooding.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- While rain has largely ended, rivers will continue to rise
this morning due to runoff from earlier rainfall, any
additional scattered showers, and snow melt. Any resulting
flood problems may linger through the day. Rises in rivers
and streams may lead to ice jams. When ice jams occur,
flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 inches
or more in 12 hours possible.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From late Thursday evening through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Flooding leads to evacuations in Dolgeville

DOLGEVILLE, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Some Dolgeville residents are being evacuated due to flooding from the East Canada Creek.

Widespread rain and snowmelt throughout the region Tuesday afternoon into Friday morning, caused water from the creek to overflow its banks in some areas.

Fire officials evacuated residents on Van Buren Street Tuesday night and started moving people from Dolge Avenue Wednesday morning.

East Canada Creek

Officials were also closely monitoring pieces of ice that could have traveled down the creek causing issues to the sewage treatment plant.

By noon, Deputy Mayor Bill Reynolds told NEWSChannel 2 the majority of the ice ha broken loose and traveled beyond the residential areas.

There are limited options for preventative measures, according to Reynolds.

"Well there's nothing we can really do in preparation unless they allow us to come in and dynamite the bottom, which nobody will allow us to do anymore,” he said.

With the ice already past the residential areas, the risk of major flooding and more evacuations has greatly diminished.

