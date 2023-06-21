Floyd Man Accused of Selling Bulldozer Without Owner Consent

TOWN OF FLOYD, N.Y. -- A man from the Town of Floyd has just been busted for allegedly selling a bulldozer that wasn't his to sell.
Oneida County Sheriff's officials say it was stolen from a home in Westmoreland where it was getting fixed.
64-year-old Grover Damuth is charged with grand larceny.
Since the bulldozer was sold without the owner's permission, deputies are still investigating.
They're asking anyone who may have any information on the purchase of the Nortrac bulldozer to give the Oneida County Sheriff's Office a call at 315-765-2334.